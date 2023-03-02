VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Update

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the January 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,021,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Price Performance

Shares of VirExit Technologies stock opened at 0.00 on Thursday. VirExit Technologies has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

About VirExit Technologies

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in incubating franchise business concepts designed to affect the individual, community, and local economy in rural and peri-urban areas across the globe. The company was founded by Jonathan Biggs and John Kevin Lowther on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

