Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, an increase of 285.2% from the January 31st total of 34,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRPX opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

