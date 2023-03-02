Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 164.7% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.12.
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.48% and a negative net margin of 223.41%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.
