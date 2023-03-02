Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Sets New 12-Month High at $170.75

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $170.75 and last traded at $168.77, with a volume of 16655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.86.
Visteon Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
Featured Stories
