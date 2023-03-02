Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Sets New 12-Month High at $170.75

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $170.75 and last traded at $168.77, with a volume of 16655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

About Visteon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in Visteon by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,797,000 after acquiring an additional 465,712 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,453,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 276,419 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.