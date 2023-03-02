Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Short Interest Down 46.3% in February

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vivakor Price Performance
VIVK opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Vivakor has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.
Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter.
Vivakor Company Profile
Vivakor, Inc engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions that focus on soil remediation. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil, from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.
