Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the January 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VIVHY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.26) to €13.60 ($14.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.26) to €12.30 ($13.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.