Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the January 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vonovia Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of VONOY opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $26.71.
About Vonovia
