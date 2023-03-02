VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Update

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 241.3% from the January 31st total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VPCB opened at $10.23 on Thursday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Trading of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

