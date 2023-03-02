W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of W. R. Berkley worth $48,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

