WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291,306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of WEC Energy Group worth $46,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,912,941,000 after buying an additional 541,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after buying an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after buying an additional 683,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,035,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,836,000 after acquiring an additional 177,073 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.57 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

