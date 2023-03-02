Wedbush Cuts Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target to $58.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at $40.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $805.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $65.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

