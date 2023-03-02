Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 134.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

