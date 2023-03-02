Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target to $9.75

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Barings BDC Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $925.95 million, a PE ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 960.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,301,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 471,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

