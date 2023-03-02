Wells Fargo & Company Trims Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Target Price to $144.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.60.

NYSE GTLS opened at $135.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 237.40 and a beta of 1.42. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $107.68 and a 1 year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

