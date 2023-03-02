WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,713,000 after buying an additional 2,380,685 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Stories

