Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,209,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 717,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,102,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 53,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

