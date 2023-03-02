Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 14,369 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

