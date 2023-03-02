Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 40,739 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Senseonics by 204.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,630,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

