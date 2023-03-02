Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $213.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.77.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

