Zacks Investment Management Invests $203,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $253.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

