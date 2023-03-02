Zacks Investment Management Invests $205,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $49.76 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.