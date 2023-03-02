Zacks Investment Management Invests $28,000 in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Chimerix by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 754,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 91,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Chimerix by 93.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 300,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Chimerix by 451.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 376,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 307,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Trading Up 0.6 %

CMRX opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $139.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

