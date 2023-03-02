Zacks Investment Management Invests $73,000 in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.57) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.97.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

