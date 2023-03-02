Zacks Investment Management Invests $77,000 in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $17,515,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,231,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,690,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TCRT stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

