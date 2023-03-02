Zacks Investment Management Makes New $37,000 Investment in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSP. B. Riley cut their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 603,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,063.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,181.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 603,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,063.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.40%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Featured Stories

