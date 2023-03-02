Zacks Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 986,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 762,326 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 24,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $448,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,549 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

