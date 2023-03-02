Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 108.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DTC opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $388.54 million, a P/E ratio of -50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Solo Brands

Several analysts recently commented on DTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Solo Brands to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.