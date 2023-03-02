Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.25.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $128.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $257.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 44.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

