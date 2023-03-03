111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Up 20.6% in February

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 146,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 111 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 111 by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in 111 by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 111 by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

111 Stock Performance

NASDAQ YI opened at $2.82 on Friday. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

111 Company Profile

111 ( NASDAQ:YI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $470.76 million during the quarter.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

