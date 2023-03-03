1,134 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after buying an additional 528,712 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,260,466,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $237.62 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

