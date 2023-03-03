507 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.60.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

Broadcom stock opened at $598.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $582.25 and a 200 day moving average of $529.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

