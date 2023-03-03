A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on AMKBY. Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19,725.00.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
