ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance

AMKYF opened at $43.10 on Friday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

