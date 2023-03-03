Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading 6.8% Higher

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.86. 84,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 740,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACCD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Accolade Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $900.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Caption Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 217.6% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 17.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

