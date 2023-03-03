AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $105,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,445,008 shares in the company, valued at $295,790,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $105,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,445,008 shares in the company, valued at $295,790,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock worth $25,794,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

