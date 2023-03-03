adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €133.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($141.49) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($172.34) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($109.57) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADS stock opened at €143.00 ($152.13) on Tuesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($213.84). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €141.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €133.30.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

