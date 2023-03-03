Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$11.20 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $137.00 and a one year high of $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.55. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,536,000 after buying an additional 55,985 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $97,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

