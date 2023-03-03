Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$11.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.40 billion-$11.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.33 billion.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $137.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

