Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in February

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of Air China stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Air China has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

