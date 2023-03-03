Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.1 %

AL opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Air Lease has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $47.00.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -69.57%.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Air Lease by 169.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,828,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Air Lease by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $58,077,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $41,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Stories

