Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AL. Barclays cut their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.