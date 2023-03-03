Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ajinomoto Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ajinomoto stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.07. Ajinomoto has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

