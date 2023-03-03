Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 0.5 %

AKZOY stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.14. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($80.85) to €80.00 ($85.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($106.38) to €84.00 ($89.36) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.82.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

