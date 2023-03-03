Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 6.8%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $52.29. Approximately 1,539,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,960,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Alcoa by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

