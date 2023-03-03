Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys 15,677 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,468.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,988.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,949.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 88,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 84,622 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,906.7% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 17,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

