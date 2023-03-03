Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.17.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 0.2 %

ALFVY opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.