Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the January 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $24.43.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $37.47 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
