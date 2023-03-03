Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.74. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 339,915 shares.

The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after buying an additional 1,878,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after buying an additional 1,292,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $868.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.