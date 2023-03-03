Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Almonty Industries Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of ALMTF stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Almonty Industries

lmonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. Its projects include Los Santos, Valtreixal, Almonty Korea Tungsten, Almonty Korea Moly, and Panasquiera. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

