Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9,400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
